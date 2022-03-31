The big Oxford United decisions facing Karl Robinson ahead of Plymouth clash

Oxford United will be looking to retain their place in the play-offs this weekend by securing a positive result in their showdown with Plymouth Argyle.

The U’s are currently two points ahead of Sunderland in the League One standings and are aiming to secure a third consecutive top-six finish at this level.

Earlier this month, Oxford showed a great deal of character to seal a draw in their clash with Ipswich Town as Luke McNally’s late equaliser cancelled out Bersant Celina’s effort.

Having witnessed his side’s performance in this fixture, it will be interesting to see whether U’s boss Karl Robinson opts to make any changes to his starting eleven this weekend.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two decisions Robinson is facing ahead of Saturday’s trip to Home Park…

Will James Henry be included in the match-day squad for this fixture?

Oxford have been unable to call upon the services of James Henry for all but four of their league games since the turn of the year due to the midfielder’s injury problems.

After returning to the bench for their 3-2 defeat to Portsmouth at the start of March, the 32-year-old was forced to watch on from the sidelines for their clashes with Burton Albion, Shrewsbury Town and Ipswich as a result of an issue with his groin.

Henry has stepped up his recovery by participating in training this week and thus could potentially be in contention to make a return to the club’s match-day squad on Saturday.

Whereas Robinson will not be willing to take a risk on the midfielder if he is not fully-fit, Henry’s return to action in the not-too-distant future would unquestionably provide Oxford with a boost.

In the 23 league games that he has featured in this season, Henry has scored seven goals whilst he has also chipped in with three assists for his team-mates.

Could Nathan Holland be handed the opportunity to impress?

Nathan Holland is one of several players who will be pushing for a place in Oxford’s side this weekend.

During his latest loan spell at the Kassam Stadium, the winger has produced some positive performances for the club in the third-tier.

Directly involved in 10 goals in the third-tier this season, Holland will be determined to add to this tally between now and the end of the term,

Having been deployed as a substitute in Oxford’s meeting with Ipswich, the 23-year-old could be handed the opportunity to showcase his talent against Plymouth.

Robinson may decide to draft in Holland as a replacement for Billy Bodin who featured in an advanced central role in the club’s most recent league fixture.