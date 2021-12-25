A club steeped in history from top to bottom, Nottingham Forest are one of the few teams in an exclusive English club of European Cup winners.

Those glory days are long gone though and Steve Cooper is the man who has been tasked with trying to first get the Reds back to the top flight after over 20 years away.

Forest fans – treat yourself to a festive Christmas Day quiz on all things Tricky Trees and see if you can get full marks to prove your super-fan status!

The big Nottingham Forest Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

1 of 25 What year were Forest founded? 1865 1870 1875 1880