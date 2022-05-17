The big Nottingham Forest dilemmas facing Steve Cooper ahead of Sheffield United tonight

Nottingham Forest will be looking to keep their hopes of securing promotion to the Premier League on track tonight when they host Sheffield United at the City Ground.

The Reds will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture after sealing a 2-1 victory in the first leg of the play-off semi-final last weekend.

Goals from Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson allowed Forest to defeat the Blades at Bramall Lane.

Having witnessed his side’s performance on Saturday, it will be interesting to see whether Reds head coach Steve Cooper opts to make any alterations to his side this evening.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the big Forest selection dilemmas that Cooper is facing ahead of this fixture…

Will Keinan Davis return to Forest’s starting eleven?

After missing the final six games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury, Keinan Davis made his return to action in Saturday’s showdown with the Blades.

Introduced as a substitute during the closing stages of this clash, the forward will be desperate to reclaim a place in Forest’s starting eleven this evening.

However, despite the fact that Davis has managed to provide eight direct goal contributions in 19 appearances since joining the club on a temporary basis from Aston Villa in January, Cooper may find it beneficial to continue to ease him back into action.

By taking this stance, the Forest boss will minimise the risk of the 24-year-old suffering another injury setback.

Providing that Johnson and Sam Surridge are able to deliver the goods in the first-half of tonight’s game, Davis could make another cameo appearance as he looks to build up his match fitness.

Could Cooper lean on Joe Lolley’s wealth of experience again in this fixture?

Joe Lolley was handed the chance to showcase his talent on Saturday as he was brought on as a replacement for Philip Zinckernagel in the second-half of this fixture.

The winger went on to produce an eye-catching cameo display as he was involved in Forest’s second goal of the game.

After dispossessing John Egan, Lolley surged into the penalty area before having a shot blocked by John Fleck which deflected into the path of Johnson who slotted an effort past goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Having now made 234 appearances at this level during his career, Lolley’s wealth of experience could prove to be useful for Forest this evening as they will be able to trust him to deliver the goods in the closing stages of this clash.

If he is introduced as a substitute again by Cooper, Lolley will be determined to help Forest set up a showdown with his former side Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium.