The big MK Dons Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

Given the circumstances, this season has been a rather impressive one for MK Dons.

Despite losing manager Russell Martin and a number of key players during the summer, the Dons are making a strong push for the League One play-offs, currently sitting ninth in the third-tier standings.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few minutes, with of Christmas Day MK Dons quiz.

We’ve given you 25 questions about a variety of topics related to the MK Dons, but how many of those can you get correct?

1 of 25 In what year were MK Dons formed? 2004 2006 2008 2010