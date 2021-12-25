It has been a mixed year for Middlesbrough, with some bright points over the past 12 months, and some that those associated with the club would rather forget.

Now under the guidance of Chris Wilder, ‘Boro will be looking to push on with a challenge for the play-offs in 2022.

For now though, with Christmas upon us, it’s time to take a look at our festive Middlesbrough quiz, covering a range of topics relating to the club.

There are 25 questions to get right, so can you get 100%?

The big Middlesbrough Xmas Day quiz - Can you score 25/25?

1 of 25 Middlesbrough were formed in what year? 1876 1880 1884 1888