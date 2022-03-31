The big Luton Town decisions facing Nathan Jones ahead of Millwall clash

Luton Town are having a brilliant season this year and they currently sit third in the Championship with a great chance of being able to compete for a place in the Premier League next year.

The race for the play-offs in the Championship is an ever changing situation and currently Luton sit four points clear of seventh, so they will need to continue to pick up some good results as the season draws to a close if they want to secure their place.

With eight games still to go for the Hatters, Luton cannot afford to lose form now and they start their run by hosting 10th placed Millwall on Saturday.

Here, we look at two dilemmas Nathan Jones might be facing as he goes into this game.

Starting line-up

The timing of the international break was both a blessing and a curse for Luton.

Luton were in great form going into the break having won six of their previous eight league games, beating Hull City 3-1 in the last game before the break.

That being said, Luton have had a number of injuries and therefore the time off has given Nathan Jones longer to get more members of his squad back and ready to play.

With defenders Gabe Osho, Kai Naismith and Tom Lockyer all potentially being fit enough to start the game, Jones will have to decide if they are to come straight back into the line-up or whether to stick with James Bree and Dan Potts who have recently stepped into the defence and done a good job.

Although it will be a tricky job for Jones, he will no doubt feel pleased if he can be in a situation with too many options rather than too few.

A start for Fred Onyedinma?

Despite being a high quality player, Onyedinma has found it hard to get consistent playing time at Luton so far this year.

He started his season on a high scoring and providing two assists on the first game of the season against Peterborough United.

Although he has made 23 appearances for the Hatters, only nine times has he been part of the starting 11.

However, in his side’s most recent game against Hull he was brought into the side as Bree dropped back to play in defence and had a good game with the defence of three behind him.

Onyedinma is a fast player and can hurt opposition defences with his guile and dribbling ability, so whether or not he starts will partly depend on the way Nathan Jones sets his side up defensively.

However, you do feel as though the 25-year-old has earned himself more game time as the season draws to a close.