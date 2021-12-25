Lincoln City have had a frustrating season so far, with the side languishing towards the bottom of the table.

Having finished in the play-off places in the previous campaign, there’s no doubt Michael Appleton will have expected more, so it will be interesting to see if he can get the team firing in 2022.

The fans will know all about the issues this season, but what’s your knowledge about the club like? Check out our quiz and see how you do!

The big Lincoln City Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1882 1884 1888 1890