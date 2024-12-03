This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City's main concern heading into the January window is the potential recall of Tom Cannon, who is on a season-long loan from Leicester City.

Given Ruud Van Nistelrooy is now at the helm of the Foxes, who have limited attacking options, Cannon's Championship form makes him a likely candidate for recall.

Replacing a striker of Cannon's quality would be a challenge, but the club could find a solution to the potential issue.

Tom Cannon could be recalled by Leicester City in January

Cannon has scored over a third of the Potters' league goals this season, with the striker netting seven of the club's 19 goals in the Championship.

Four of the Republic of Ireland international's goals came against Portsmouth earlier in the season, but the 21-year-old is in good form with three in his last six.

Given his importance to the club, it is no wonder FLW's Stoke fan pundit, Sam Harrison, singled out Cannon when asked about his biggest fear heading into the January window.

"I think the biggest fear heading in to the January transfer window is that Tom Cannon could get recalled by Leicester," Sam told Football League World.

"That is the big issue, with them having a new manager and their attacking options being limited, and obviously, he's a player in form, of course, they're going to recall him.

"It's one where you can't really replace a striker that keeps scoring, scoring, scoring. So if we do lose him, then it could be a massive, massive issue."

Tom Cannon's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 14 Goals 7 Expected Goals (xG) 5.85 Goal conversion 17% Assists 1 Penalties won 2

Stoke could have Cannon solution if they are willing to spend

Losing Cannon would present Stoke with a significant issue, given Cannon's scoring exploits for the Potters so far this season.

However, there could be an obvious solution to the issue, with Tom pinpointing what Stoke must do to hold on to the striker's services.

"If Stoke managed to get him on a permanent deal, then that could be the best option for the club," he continued.

Acquiring the services of Cannon on a permanent deal would be something of a coup, given the amount of interest Cannon garnered in the summer window.

If the Potters' were to pursue a deal for the 21-year-old, then it is likely they would have to pay a substantial fee, considering he joined Leicester for a reported £7.5m.

In the summer of 2023, it was reported by Sky Sports that Norwich City bid £7m for the Irishman. This summer, Football Insider reported that Hull City matched Sunderland's offer of £5m for the player.

These figures suggest that it will take a sizeable fee to secure Cannon's services, but it could be one that pays dividends come the end of the season.

Although Stoke are in a relatively comfortable mid-table position as the halfway point of the season approaches, it would not take much for the club to get dragged into a relegation battle.

Cannon has played an integral part at the Bet365 Stadium this season, and without his goals, the Potters would be closer to the drop.

The club will be tempted to trump his potential recall to Leicester with a transfer offer themselves, but he will not come cheap for Narcís Pèlach's side.