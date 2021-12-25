The big Ipswich Town Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

Ipswich Town will be hoping for a more successful 2022 as they continue to chase down a League One play-off spot.

Sitting in 11th, and 10 points from the much-desired top-six, the Tractor Boys will have an opportunity to strengthen their promotion bid when they travel to Gillingham on Boxing Day.

Whilst we wait for that clash, we have devised a 25-question Christmas Day quiz for all Ipswich fans out there.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments on social media…

1 of 25 Where did Ipswich finish last season? 8th 9th 10th 11th