The big Ipswich Town decisions facing Kieran McKenna ahead of Cambridge clash

Ipswich Town have been in good form of late and are now on a push for the play-offs as they currently sit ninth in the league and five points from the play-off positions.

Last weekend, the Tractor Boys got a huge win over fourth placed Plymouth which makes them now unbeaten in 11 and gives them great momentum going into this game.

With six games left of the season, Ipswich will be hoping they can take this forward and finish the season strongly to gain themselves a top six spot.

Here, we take a look at two dilemmas Kieran McKenna might be facing as his side prepare to host Cambridge United on Saturday.

Formation

Despite having a strong unbeaten streak, McKenna has found it hard to stick to a formation or starting line up of late.

Since picking up a few injuries in the side, McKenna shifted his formation in recent games and has had one striker up front which has included James Norwood, Joe Pigott and Kayden Jackson with two directly in behind.

However, at the start of the month he had a front two of Jackson and Pigott and a one of Jackson with three directly behind him rather than two.

In their first two games of the month, the Tractor Boys scored two goals in each game and since switching to one up front with two behind, they have have only scored two goals in three games.

At this stage in the season, with the need for wins being high McKenna may choose to look back at a different formation and alter it again in an attempt to see his side score a higher number of goals to make them safer in games.

You can call yourself a loyal Ipswich Town fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 True or false: Ipswich Town Football club was founded over 145 years ago! True False

Chaplin or Aluko?

In Ipswich’s most recent game against Plymouth, Sone Aluko came in to partner Bersant Celina replacing Conor Chaplin who had played the two weeks prior.

With Cambridge having conceded ten goals in their five previous games, this match could be a great opportunity for Ipswich to get a few goals themselves and at this point in the stage these goals could turn out to be useful at the end of the season in case of goal difference.

In both of their recent games where Chaplin and Aluko have started one each, the Tractor Boys have scored one goal meaning there is little to separate them in that sense.

However, in total this season Chaplin has scored eight goals making him the side’s third top scorer and assisted twice whilst Aluko has scored three times and not contributed any assists.

Therefore, in a game where Ipswich should be the better side and they will be looking to go into it with momentum and score goals, McKenna may need to decide whether he will opt to stick with Aluko or bring Chaplin back in in the name of scoring goals.