Merry Christmas Hull City fans!

A loss against Nottingham Forest may have brought the Tigers’ unbeaten run to an end, but the fact they managed to win 14 points from a possible 18 in their six games prior to the meeting at the City Ground has set them up well for 2022.

Previously looking doomed and in deep relegation trouble back at the start of November, they are now on the path to a more successful future, though they will be desperate to win tomorrow afternoon in their quest to continue pulling away from the drop zone.

Before you look ahead to this year’s Boxing Day clash, give this 25-question quiz a go!

And when you’re done, let us know how you did. Can you score 100%?

The big Hull City Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

1 of 25 Hull City played on Boxing Day last year. True or False? True False