Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

The big Huddersfield Town Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

Published

3 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town have enjoyed an up and down 2021 – well more down, then up. 

Carlos Corberan’s side struggled at the start of the calendar year, but have had a positive start to the 2021/22 campaign, with the focus now on maintaining that throughout 2022 and not slipping into trouble again.

Christmas is here before that, which prompts our annual Huddersfield Town quiz on Football League World covering a range of topics on the Terriers.

Can you score 100%?

Take it on below…

The big Huddersfield Town Xmas Day quiz - Can you score 25/25?

1 of 25

In what year were Huddersfield founded?


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: The big Huddersfield Town Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: