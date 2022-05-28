The big Huddersfield Town dilemmas facing Carlos Corberan ahead of Forest clash

Huddersfield Town face Nottingham Forest as they bid to return to the Premier League after a three-year absence.

Carlos Corberan’s side finished third in the Championship, one place ahead of Nottingham Forest making this a difficult tie to predict.

Having overcome a difficult Luton Town side in the semi-finals though, Corberan will be hopeful of deploying a game plan that counters the obvious threat Forest pose coming into the game.

Steve Cooper will ensure his side sit back and absorb pressure, with Corberan likely wanting to do the same meaning both sides will need to be creative in possession.

Even with form on their side, the Terriers will be wary of a Forest side capable of beating anyone having shown that in several games this season, including Premier League opposition.

That being said, Corberan will have a number of dilemmas facing him going into this huge clash with Forest.

Starting Sorba Thomas

Sorba Thomas coming on as a substitute against Luton Town proved to be the difference as his delivery provided the winner for Jordan Rhodes.

Thomas suffered a knee injury against Middlesbrough in April but having had two weeks to work on getting back to full fitness, he gives Corberan an interesting dilemma going into the game against Forest.

It’s likely that a fully fit Thomas has to start, given his quality from set plays and in wide areas. However, that would be at the expense of other individuals that have got Huddersfield into position giving Corberan a potential selection headache for the game and may leave them more open when Forest attack.

Does Matty Pearson come back into the starting XI?

Corberan certainly has options available given the two-week buffer between the second leg and the final.

One of the players to benefit from that is Matty Pearson, who returned to training in Portugal for the Terriers. However, it could be too soon to bring him into the starting XI.

Having missed the last six weeks due to injury, Pearson could return to the starting XI with Corberan describing him as: “Someone with the character to maybe compensate for the lack of minutes in the previous games.”

Pearson has been a stand-out performer for Huddersfield this season and deserves a chance in the final, but that could be at the expense of captain Jonathon Hogg, who has excelled as a sweeper in the back three Corberan has deployed.

It’s a huge game for the Terriers and big decisions come with that. That being said, Huddersfield have got this far with Corberan making the right calls with that unlikely to change for this one.