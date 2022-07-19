“The big hitters of Derby, Sheffield Wednesday” – Ipswich Town fan pundit gives League One verdict with season kick-off next week

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town had a strong season last year although finishing the campaign sat in 11th and 13 points from the play-offs will have been disappointing for the club.

Nevertheless, things did pick up under Kieran McKenna who joined the club as manager in December and he has made some strong additions to his side so far, as he oversees his first summer transfer window as manager at Portman Road.

The Tractorboys will be looking for a push towards the top six next season with promotion in mind but with a number of strong looking teams in the league, it could be a tough task.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry which team he thinks could have a strong season next year: “Narrowing it down to one team who I see having a really strong season is tough.

“I think there are a few candidates and I’m going to run through them.

“Derby seem to be buying, or signing, a lot of experienced pros who know English football, they’re very talented.

“Whether they really have the drive and ambition to keep playing when it’s just the end of career pay check, I don’t know but with Hourihane, Mendez-Laing, David McGoldrick, those types of lads coming in they do offer some sort of threat.

“Sheffield Wednesday also very similar.

“Managed to bag Rotherham’s starting centre-half and starting goal scorer/striker is a hell of a coup for League One again.

“Oxford have added in some areas but they’ve also lost in quite large areas, their centre-back of course.

“Unfortunately I think the one that does pose a threat to me is MK Dons.

“I think they were a bit unlucky against Wycombe in the play-off semi-final. They were much the better team but I think their lack of experience shone through and the reason why they didn’t manage to get to the play-off final where they actually would’ve given Sunderland a much better game.

“I think Manning again having a full pre-season, getting in the players, similar to McKenna, that fit the style of system that he wants to play I think will make a big difference this season and I see them moulding well as a team so I think MK Dons are probably the big favourites for me.

“But then you’ve also got the big hitters of Derby, Sheffield Wednesday, you’ve still got Portsmouth in there, you’ve got Oxford, you’ve still got Wycombe there of course, always there or thereabouts.

“I think it’s going to be a tough season but I do think our quality should shine through and I think with McKenna we should stand a chance.”

The Verdict:

It’s hard to disagree with any of Henry’s shouts here. League One is full of big teams next season and on paper, there should be a good number of them fighting to be in the top six.

Sides like Derby and Sheffield Wednesday are not planning on prolonging their stay in this division and you can see in their recruitment that they have got experience on their side and will be hoping that will help them make their way back up.

However, MK Dons will be eager to continue working on the progress they showed last season and given how close they came, they will know what more they need to get to where they want to be.

The Tractorboys will be eager to fight for promotion themselves but there’s no doubt this is going to be a tough season and they will have to be at the top of their game week in, week out.