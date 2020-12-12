Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

The big festive Stoke City quiz: Can you get 20/20?

Published

40 seconds ago

on

Stoke City will be eager to mount a serious challenge for promotion into the Premier League this term under the management of Michael O’Neill.

The Potters are currently sat eighth in the Championship table, and will fancy their chances of surprising a few teams around them in the race for the promised land.

But can you score full marks in this festive Stoke City quiz? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media to see if you can beat your fellow supporters!

1 of 20

What is the capacity of the bet365 Stadium?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: The big festive Stoke City quiz: Can you get 20/20?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: