The big festive Kilmarnock quiz: Can you get 20/20?

It’s nearly Christmas and Kilmarnock supporters cannot wait.

While results this term have been mixed the hope is that the Scottish side can start to build some momentum over the coming weeks of the season.

But that doesn’t apply to fans who can surely kick back and relax.

With that in mind we’ve pulled together a festive quiz for supporters to get their teeth stuck in to.

There’s 20 questions, so best of luck and let us know how you get on!

1 of 20 Who is Kilmarnock's current club captain? Gary Dicker Alan Power Greg Kiltie Kirk Broadfoot