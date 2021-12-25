The big Doncaster Rovers Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

Merry Christmas from everyone at Football League World!

It’s not been the best year for Doncaster Rovers fans and they’ll be hoping that by the time next Christmas rolls around they’re still competing in League One.

To take your mind off the relegation battle, we’ve put together a bumper Doncaster Xmas quiz that should go perfectly with your turkey!

It’s packed full of questions about the club’s past and present, can you get 25 out of 25?

1 of 25 1. When was the club founded? 1869 1879 1889 1899