The festive season is well underway and to celebrate, we’ve decided to do a quiz based on some of the key facts and some of the rich history of Coventry City on the big day.

The Sky Blues have been all the way up to the very top of the football pyramid in the top flight and they’ve even dropped all the way down it too. Currently, after some superb showings, they have found their way back into the Championship and even have some potential promotion aspirations for this season.

They’ll play a few games over Christmas and they’ll be desperate to pick up as many points as they can to try and stay in the hunt for a play-off spot. If Mark Robins can keep up their fine form, then there is every chance that they can finish in the top six.

If you think you know Coventry then and some of the key information about them and their players, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the Sky Blues and their squad.

Get involved down below!

The big Coventry City Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

1 of 25 1) How many times have Coventry won the FA Cup? Zero Once Twice Three times