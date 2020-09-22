‘The big clubs will come in for him’ – QPR ace offered advice as future remains in limbo

Queens Park Rangers’ in-demand winger, Bright Osayi-Samuel, has been urged to stay with the club and sign a new contract, with the promise that hitting his best form will still result in Premier League interest.

Osayi-Samuel’s future has been up in the air since the start of the summer, with a move to Club Brugge falling through earlier in the window.

There’s yet to be another move materialising for the 22-year-old, who scored five goals and registered eight assists in the Championship last season.

Quiz: What club did QPR sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Mauricio Isla joined on loan from which club? Lazio Inter Milan Juventus Fiorentina

Mark Warburton is leaning on the service of his winger despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, with Osayi-Samuel featuring in both Championship fixtures already this season.

And, he’s been urged to continue playing and impressing if he wants to follow in the footsteps of Eberechi Eze by making the move to the top-flight.

Neil Banfield told West London Sport: “If he starts really firing again – and we’re seeing signs of that – I think it’s going to be a great year for him.

“I think that, like Ebere Eze, he’ll have a good year, get goals and assists, and the big clubs will come in for him.

“He can create plenty of chances for Lyndon Dykes. With Ilias (Chair) as well, I think they’ll create opportunities and get goals for us.

“Bright should stay. He’ll get a real good opportunity here at the Rangers.”

QPR have began life without their key man Eze with a mixed bag of Championship results.

Last year’s play-off contenders, Nottingham Forest, were beaten on the opening weekend of the season. However, Warburton’s side failed to back that up, losing 3-2 to Coventry City last Friday.

The Verdict

To me, this feels like Osayi-Samuel’s best bet.

If he commits to QPR for the 2020/21 season, signs a new deal and plays well, he will be in the Premier League in 12 months.

QPR haven’t stood in Eze’s way and he’s now at Crystal Palace, so with these type of noises coming out of QPR, you’ve got to imagine there will be no problem for Osayi-Samuel in another 12 months.

With a key role in Warburton’s side already, QPR might well get their wish.

Thoughts? Let us know!