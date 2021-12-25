The big Charlton Athletic Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

After a torrid start to their season, Charlton Athletic fans can rest easy this Christmas Day knowing their club is on a much better course under Johnnie Jackson.

Appointed permanent boss earlier this month, he can now start to look at contracts and the bigger picture at The Valley, something that will surely aid them in their quest to get back to the Championship, whether they can do it this season or not.

Promotion may not be a requirement this term considering they were in the relegation zone under predecessor Nigel Adkins earlier in the season, but it’s still a target they should aim for instead of settling for mid-table mediocrity.

