The big Cambridge United Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

Merry Christmas from everyone at Football League World!

2021 has been a fantastic year for Cambridge United, seeing them continue their climb back up the English football pyramid by winning promotion to League One.

Supporters will likely be hoping that they’re still in the third tier club when Christmas next rolls around and that’s looking likely at the moment.

Our big Cambridge United Xms Day quiz is the perfect accompaniment to your Christmas dinner. Can you score 25/25?

1 of 25 1. When were Cambridge founded? 1892 1902 1912 1922