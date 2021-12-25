Merry Christmas from us all at Football League World!

While it’s not been the finest year for Bristol City fans, at least they can wake up happy on Christmas Day knowing that Cardiff City and Bristol Rovers remain below them.

Consider yourself a huge Robins supporter? Well then, we’ve got just the thing to complement your Christmas dinner and your new Han-Noah Massengo shirt!

Here’s our big Bristol City Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

The big Bristol City Xmas Day quiz - Can you score 25/25?

1 of 25 1. In what year were City founded? 1884 1890 1894 1900