The big Bolton Wanderers decisions facing Ian Evatt ahead of Wigan clash

Bolton Wanderers return to action after the March international break on Saturday afternoon, when they face local rivals Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

The Trotters go into the game looking to continue some solid recent form, that has seen them win four of their last seven outings.

They are however, still 11 points adrift of the top six, meaning a play-off place looks to be out of their reach with just seven league games still to play.

By contrast, Wigan will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the league to six matches, and know that victory on Saturday would lift them into top spot in the League One table.

However, Bolton will surely be desperate to get revenge on their local rivals, having been thrashed 4-0 by Wigan on their own ground back in October, meaning there is plenty for manager Ian Evatt to think about going into this game.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Bolton dilemmas facing Evatt ahead of this derby with Wigan, right here.

Attacking freshness

While the international break may have given the majority of Bolton’s squad the time to rest, that was not the case for a number of their attackers.

Dion Charles, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Amadou Bakayoko were all away with their national teams during the international hiatus, featuring for Northern Ireland, Iceland and Sierra Leonne respectively.

Given the involvement they had on the pitch, and the travel that has been involved for them, the trio may not entirely be fresh for this game, which could force Evatt to juggle what are three of his most reliable options to lead the line when it comes to this game.

Can they do it against a promotion contender?

Although Bolton’s run of four wins from their last seven is undoubtedly respectable, it is worth noting just who those victories came against.

During that run, the Trotters took maximum points from games against AFC Wimbledon, Lincoln, Gillingham and Crewe, all of whom are in the bottom half of the table, and largely battling relegation.

By contrast, matches with promotion chasing Plymouth and MK Dons both brought 1-0 defeats for Bolton, meaning the pressure is on Evatt’s side in this game, to show they are capable of picking up results against sides targeting a rise into the Championship.