It has been a fantastic year to be a Blackpool fan as head coach Neil Critchley has managed to completely transform the club’s fortunes.

The 43-year-old led the club to promotion from League One via the play-offs in May and has since gone on to help his side achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship in recent months.

Blackpool provided their supporters with an early Christmas present last weekend as they sealed a 3-1 victory over Peterborough United and now will be looking to reach new heights in 2022.

Here, in our Xmas day quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you 25 questions about Blackpool.

The big Blackpool FC Xmas Day quiz - Can you score 25/25?

1 of 25 Who scored Blackpool's first goal of the season? Shayne Lavery Keshi Anderson Gary Madine Jerry Yates