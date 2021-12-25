Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed an excellent start to the Championship season, reaching the midpoint with automatic promotion a realistic objective.

Tony Mowbray’s side have won their last five second-tier matches to jump up the table and will be hoping to be in contention of the top two as the term progresses.

Rovers travel to Hull City on Boxing Day, but as we wait for that clash, we have devised a 25-question Xmas Day quiz.

Can you score 100%?

The big Blackburn Rovers Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

1 of 25 In what year was the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895