The big Blackburn Rovers decisions facing Tony Mowbray ahead of Coventry clash

Blackburn Rovers were loving life a few months ago in the top two of the Championship – fast forward to the end of March though and they’re well and truly looking over their shoulders.

Since the transfer window slammed shut at the end of January, Tony Mowbray’s side have picked up just eight points out of a possible 30, scored just four goals and have seen injuries occur to key players at the worst possible times.

Rovers went into the international break on the back of a 1-0 loss to struggling Reading – a match in which they lost some key players to injuries – and they’re now in the final play-off spot, with Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest looming behind with games in hand.

A tough test awaits on the road on Saturday when Mowbray visits his former club Coventry City, but what dilemmas is he going to have to contend with? Let’s take a look.

Brereton to start?

Having reached the 20-goal mark for Blackburn after just 25 league matches, Ben Brereton-Diaz was going through somewhat of a mini-drought before his untimely ankle injury against West Brom in mid-February.

When the Chile international hobbled off at The Hawthorns, it had been six matches since he found the back of the net and Rovers’ scoring hasn’t gotten much better in his absence.

Mowbray was unsure if Brereton was going to have recovered in time for the clash with the Sky Blues, but he managed 80 minutes in Chile’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay earlier this week, so if he has come through that and the long transatlantic flight home unscathed, Mowbray then has a decision to make.

When he returned from international duty in October and January earlier this season, both times in the next Blackburn matches Brereton has been on the bench, so the same could happen here.

Formation change due to injuries?

A mid-season formation switch from a back four to three defenders seemed to work wonders for Blackburn, with Darragh Lenihan, Scott Wharton and Brighton loanee Jan Paul van Hecke providing Thomas Kaminski in-between the sticks with a lot of protection.

However Lenihan is a confirmed absentee after being struck down with injury against Reading, and a hamstring complaint for Van Hecke means that Rovers could be thin at the back.

The obvious solution would be for Ryan Nyambe to slot in as as right-sided defender alongside Van Hecke and Wharton and Joe Rankin-Costello to play at wing-back, but there could end up being a return of the 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 if Van Hecke does not make it.

Mowbray has plenty of options in midfield to make that formation work again – however the defence would be very frail indeed.

A first start of the season for Dack?

Bradley Dack may be the unluckiest player in the Championship – after recovering from a long-term knee injury picked up in December 2019, the attacking midfielder lasted just three months last season before damaging his other ACL.

After 10 months out of action, Dack returned to competitive action with the under-23’s at the back end of January as he built his fitness up for an eventual first-team return – which came against Bristol City earlier in March.

Dack has now played three times off the bench and even grabbed an assist against Derby County – with two more weeks of fitness built up during the international break there must be a temptation for Mowbray to stick him in from the start for the first time in over a year, potentially in the false nine role.