Birmingham City

The big Birmingham City Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

Published

2 hours ago

on

Despite a promising start to the 2021-22 campaign, Birmingham City go into Christmas in a familiar position in the Championship – the bottom half.

The Blues have not threatened to be promoted for a number of years but the Premier League is where they want to be – however this season it would take a monstrous set of results to do so.

Why not get in the Christmas spirit Blues fans by taking our bumper Birmingham quiz and see if you can get full marks – let us know what score you achieve on social media!

The big Birmingham City Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

1 of 25

What year were Birmingham founded?


