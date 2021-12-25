Barnsley have had quite the year in the Sky Bet Championship.

Valerien Ismael had them in an unlikely fight for promotion last season and had the Premier League dream alive for a period of time, whilst the Tykes are now fighting just to retain their second-tier status under Poya Asbaghi.

This Christmas, we’ve given you the chance to forget what’s happening on the pitch right now, with our bumper Christmas quiz covering a range of Barnsley subjects.

Can you score 100%?

The big Barnsley Xmas Day quiz - Can you score 25/25?

1 of 25 In what year were Barnsley founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897