The big Barnsley decisions facing Poya Asbaghi ahead of Reading clash

Barnsley have turned their form around in recent weeks in a bid to maintain their Championship status.

The Tykes have earned 14 points from their last nine games, doubling their tally from the previous 29 games.

This has put Poya Asbaghi’s side within five points of Reading in the table, who hover just outside the relegation zone.

But the Royals are Barnsley’s opponents this weekend in a massive clash at the foot of the Championship table.

Here, we take a look at two dilemmas facing Asbaghi ahead of this huge tie on Saturday afternoon…

Victor Adeboyejo return

The Barnsley forward hasn’t featured for the side since the defeat to Nottingham Forest in January of earlier this year.

But the 24-year old has made his return to training ahead of this weekend’s big clash.

Adeboyejo has only started six games all season, with a further 14 appearances coming off the bench.

But Asbaghi could throw him back into the side in the hopes that he could give the side an added dimension during this good run of form for the team.

Adeboyejo has bagged three goals this season and could prove to be exactly what Barnsley need to make the difference for Saturday’s relegation six pointer.

Managing Callum Styles’ minutes

Styles has been a crucial player for Barnsley in the last couple of seasons.

The full back has been a standout player in an otherwise poor campaign for the club.

Styles’ performances earned him his first two international caps this break as he featured for Hungary, playing against Serbia and Northern Ireland.

Asbaghi gave the Barnsley players time off to rest up and recuperate ahead of a busy schedule to end the season.

But Styles was playing demanding football at a high level and it remains to be seen if he will be at full fitness for this weekend’s big clash.

It would come as a surprise to see him not in the starting lineup, but Asbaghi may have to manage his minutes given how important the rest of this season will be in order to avoid any risk of injury.