AFC Wimbledon have enjoyed their fair share of ups and downs in 2021/22 with Mark Robinson starting to instill a style of play at Plough Lane.

The Dons’ unique story has produced some amazing memories over the years and the future is looking bright.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz covering a variety of topics relating to the club, which only the most expert Wimbledon supporter will succeed in, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

The big AFC Wimbledon Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

1 of 25 What number does Ben Heneghan wear for the club? 20 21 22 23