AFC Wimbledon
The big AFC Wimbledon Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?
AFC Wimbledon have enjoyed their fair share of ups and downs in 2021/22 with Mark Robinson starting to instill a style of play at Plough Lane.
The Dons’ unique story has produced some amazing memories over the years and the future is looking bright.
Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz covering a variety of topics relating to the club, which only the most expert Wimbledon supporter will succeed in, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?