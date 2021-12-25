AFC Bournemouth are currently heading into the new year in a great mood after seeing their side move up to second in the Sky Bet Championship standings so far this season.

Here, we have devised a 25 question quiz to keep you occupied on Christmas Day in between opening presents and eating plenty of food.

The big AFC Bournemouth Xmas Day quiz - Can you score 25/25?

1 of 25 What year was the club formed? 1897 1898 1899 1900