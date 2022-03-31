The big AFC Bournemouth decisions facing Scott Parker ahead of Bristol City clash

AFC Bournemouth return to action this weekend with a clash against Bristol City.

Scott Parker’s side have a cushion on the chasing pack below them in the table.

But the Cherries will be looking to string together some good results to ensure their promotion back to the Premier League.

Bournemouth hold a six point gap over third place Luton Town, while also having two games in hand.

However, Parker’s team cannot afford many slip ups with a fierce chasing pack breathing down their necks.

Here are two dilemmas facing the Bournemouth boss ahead of this weekend’s clash with Nigel Pearson’s side…

Gary Cahill’s situation

The former Chelsea defender was speaking to the press this week ahead of the closing stages of this Championship season.

But the 36-year old hasn’t featured for the Cherries since the side’s 1-0 win over Barnsley in January earlier this year.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Cahill will now be wondering whether or not to sign on again for another campaign with the club.

A lack of game time could see him itching for a move elsewhere as he looks to maximise the most out of the rest of his playing days.

Cahill has proven to be a valuable asset in the dressing room as the side pushes for promotion, and perhaps he is due to earn some time on the pitch for such an important stage of the campaign.

Managing Jefferson Lerma and Philip Billing’s minutes

Both Lerma and Billing were away during the international break representing their countries.

Lerma was part of Colombia’s squad which failed to earn a play-off place for the World Cup later this year.

The midfielder played 77 minutes as the side beat Venezuela 1-0.

Elsewhere, Billing made his second appearance for the Danish national team, with his country having already qualified for the quadrennial tournament.

This was Billing’s first cap for Denmark since making his debut in October 2020.

Both players have been away from the side for the last two weeks and may need to be eased back into the action having trained away from their teammates.