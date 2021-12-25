The big Accrington Stanley Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

It has been another impressive 12 months for Accrington Stanley over the course of 2021.

John Coleman’s side remain comfortably established as a League One side, and may even be eyeing a push for a place in the play-offs in the coming months.

Here though, it’s time to turn our attention away from that for a few moments, with our Christmas Day Accrington Stanley quiz.

We’ve given 25 questions about a variety of topics related to the club, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 25 In what year were Accrington Stanley re-formed in their current guise? 1968 1972 1976 1980