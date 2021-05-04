The big 22-question Watford end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

Watford will be hoping they can impress next season in the Premier League, after winning promotion from the Championship this term under the management of Xisco Munoz.

The Hornets have put together a strong run of results in the second-half of this year’s campaign, which saw them return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

But how much can you remember about Watford’s 2020/21 season? Test your knowledge in our 22-question quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 22 Who did Watford face in their first league game of the 2020/21 season? Derby County Luton Town Sheffield Wednesday Middlesbrough