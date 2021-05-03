The big 22-question Rotherham United end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

Rotherham United have endured a mad season so far.

After securing promotion from League One last term it always seemed like a tough test to take to life in the Championship, but few would have imagined the twists and turns that the campaign would take.

Paul Warne’s side are still battling to avoid relegation and with two matches remaining they remain firmly in control of their own destiny as the season moves into the final week of the season.

It’s been tough for supporters who haven’t been able to attend matches, but how much do you remember about the campaign?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

