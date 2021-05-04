The big 22-question Reading end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

Reading’s season is set to reach a frustrating conclusion this weekend, when they take on struggling Huddersfield Town at the Madejski Stadium.

The Royals had occupied a spot in the top-six in the Championship for the majority of this year’s campaign, but dropped out in recent months after some disappointing results.

But how much can you remember about their 2020/21 season? Test your knowledge in our 22-question quiz and share your scores on social media to see if you can beat your fellow Reading supporters’ scores!

1 of 22 Who did Reading face in their first league match of the 2020/21 season? Barnsley Derby County Cardiff City Watford