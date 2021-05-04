Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

The big 22-question Reading end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

Published

2 hours ago

on

Reading’s season is set to reach a frustrating conclusion this weekend, when they take on struggling Huddersfield Town at the Madejski Stadium. 

The Royals had occupied a spot in the top-six in the Championship for the majority of this year’s campaign, but dropped out in recent months after some disappointing results.

But how much can you remember about their 2020/21 season? Test your knowledge in our 22-question quiz and share your scores on social media to see if you can beat your fellow Reading supporters’ scores!

1 of 22

Who did Reading face in their first league match of the 2020/21 season?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: The big 22-question Reading end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: