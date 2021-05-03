The big 22-question QPR end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

QPR will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign with a positive result, after catching the eye with a number of strong performances in the second-half of the 2020/21 season.

The Hoops are currently sat ninth in the Championship table, and will fancy their chances of a top-six finish in next year’s campaign.

But can you score full marks on this 22-question QPR end of season quiz? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media to see if you can beat your fellow supporters’ scores!

1 of 22 Who did QPR face in their first league game of the 2020/21 season? Middlesbrough Coventry City Derby County Nottingham Forest