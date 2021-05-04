The big 22-question Portsmouth end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

Portsmouth still have work to do if they are to make the Sky Bet League One play-offs later this month, with the South Coast club arguably needing to win their final game to fully guarantee their spot in the top six.

Here, we have devised a 22 question quiz which is designed to put even the most ardent of Portsmouth fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall in the comments!

1 of 22 What colour is Pompey's away kit this season? White Orange Red Black