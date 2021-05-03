The big 22-question Nottingham Forest end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

Nottingham Forest face Preston North End in the final game of their Sky Bet Championship campaign this weekend.

It has been a disappointing season for the Reds, who were aiming for promotion after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last term.

But despite a bottom-half finish on the cards, there is reason to be hopeful ahead of next season under Chris Hughton.

Looking back on the 2020/21 season, can you get 22 out of 22 on this quiz?

1 of 22 Who did Forest face in the first game of the season? QPR Barnsley Blackburn Cardiff