Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

The big 22-question Nottingham Forest end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

Published

7 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest face Preston North End in the final game of their Sky Bet Championship campaign this weekend.

It has been a disappointing season for the Reds, who were aiming for promotion after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last term.

But despite a bottom-half finish on the cards, there is reason to be hopeful ahead of next season under Chris Hughton.

Looking back on the 2020/21 season, can you get 22 out of 22 on this quiz?

1 of 22

Who did Forest face in the first game of the season?


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: The big 22-question Nottingham Forest end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: