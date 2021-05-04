Middlesbrough
The big 22-question Middlesbrough end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?
It’s been a strange season for Middlesbrough supporters.
After starting the campaign with no expectations whatsoever the club found themselves firmly in the play-off mix as the Championship season moved on into the second half.
Since then fans have wanted more but a lack of form has shown the frailties in Neil Warnock’s squad.
That said, it’s certainly been a season of progress for the Teessiders, but how much do you remember?
Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!