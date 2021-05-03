The big 22-question Luton Town end of season quiz

Luton Town have managed to enjoy an excellent season in the Championship under Nathan Jones and have made a lot of progress on the field.

The Hatters have long since assured their survival in the Championship and are set to finish inside the division’s top half for the first time since the 2005/06 campaign when they finished in 10th place on 61 points. That is a very strong achievement from Jones’ side considering they nearly went down last year.

Luton can now start to look to build their squad for next season and aim to kick on and challenge for a spot even higher up in the table.

Reflecting on what has been an excellent campaign for Luton, we have put together a 22-question quiz to test your knowledge on things that have happened with the Hatters this term. Have a go and see if you can get 22/22!

1 of 22 Luton Town won 1-0 against Barnsley on the opening day of the campaign, but James Collins’ winner was scored in which minute? 67 74 68 71