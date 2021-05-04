The big 22-question Hull City end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

Hull City have been brilliant this season, with the team securing an instant return back to the Championship as champions.

Given the manner of their relegation, there were fears about how the Tigers would adapt to the third tier, but Grant McCann has done a terrific job after a productive summer.

The only downside for Hull is that the support haven’t been able to watch this successful team from the stands.

But, how much do you remember from the campaign? Check out our quiz and see how you do!

1 of 22 Who scored Hull City's first league goal of the season? Josh Magennis George Honeyman Keane Lewis-Potter Tom Eaves