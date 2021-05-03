The big 22-question Huddersfield Town end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

Huddersfield Town comfortably staved off the threat of relegation in the end to remain in the Sky Bet Championship and will now be looking to rebuild ahead of the next campaign under Carlos Corberan.

Here, we have devised a 22 question quiz which should put even the most ardent of Terriers fans to the test in a series of multiple choice testers.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall!

1 of 22 What squad number is Ryan Schofield? 30 31 32 33