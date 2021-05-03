The big 22-question Derby County end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

Put simply, this has been a dismal season for Derby County.

The Rams have never really got going at point in the campaign, and having won just one of their last 14 games, they now go into their final game of the season knowing that defeat will see them relegated to League One.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for just a few minutes, to find out how much you know about Derby’s season.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 22 questions about the Rams’ season, so you can prove just how closely you have been following the club over the course of 2020/21.

1 of 22 Who did Derby play in their first league game of the season? Blackburn Luton Watford Reading