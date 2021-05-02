The big 22-question Coventry City end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

Coventry City will be hoping they can build on some strong performances in the Championship this term under the management of Mark Robins.

The Sky Blues are currently sat 17th in the second-tier standings, in what is their first season back in the Championship, after winning promotion from League One last term.

But can you score full marks on this 22-question Coventry City end of season quiz? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media!

1 of 22 Who did Coventry City face in their first league match of the 2020/21 season? Huddersfield Town QPR Bristol City Wycombe Wanderers