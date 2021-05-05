The big 22-question Charlton end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

How much can you remember about Charlton Athletic’s season in Sky Bet League One?

The Addicks have certainly had their ups and down this year with a manager change along the way in what has been the most unique campaign we have perhaps ever seen given the external circumstances at play.

We’re on the final stretch now, though, so why not see how many you can get right of the following 22 questions on all things 20/21 at the club?

1 of 22 Who did they face on the opening day? Crewe Plymouth Swindon Portsmouth