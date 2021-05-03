After their season looked like it was going to tail off into perhaps a relegation battle, Cardiff City have rallied to finish in the top half of the Championship.

A mid-season change of manager from Neil Harris to Mick McCarthy did the trick as the Bluebirds as they won’t finish lower than ninth in the table but could finish ‘best of the rest’ in seventh.

What do you Cardiff fans know about the season that has just transpired though? Take our new quiz to see if you can get full marks!

The big 22-question Cardiff City end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 Who did Cardiff start their season with defeat against in the EFL Cup? Crawley Northampton Cheltenham Swindon