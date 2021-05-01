The big 22-question Bristol City end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

It’s been a hugely frustrating season for Bristol City in the end.

Following a promising start to the campaign, the Robins have ultimately dropped down the table, and will finish well short of the play-off places, although they are at least comfortably clear of the relegation zone.

Here though, we want to find out just how much you have been paying attention to Bristol City over the past few months.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 22 questions about the Robins’ 2021/22 campaign, but can you get 100%?

1 of 22 Who did Bristol City play in their first game of this season? Exeter Cheltenham Northampton Bristol Rovers