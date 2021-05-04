Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bolton Wanderers

The big 22-question Bolton Wanderers end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

Published

4 mins ago

on

It could be a nervy final weekend of the season for Bolton Wanders.

Ian Evatt’s side go into their game at Crawley Town knowing that a win will secure them an immediate return to League One for next season, although anything less than that could open the door for Morecambe to claim the final automatic promotion spot.

For now though, we’re turning our attention away from all that for just a few moments, to find out just how much you know about Bolton’s season so far.

In order to help do that, we’ve given 22 questions about the Trotters 2020/21 campaign right here, so you can prove just how closely you have been following the club over the past few months.

1 of 22

Who did Bolton play in their first league game of the season?


