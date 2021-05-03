The big 22-question Blackburn Rovers end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

Ultimately, it’s been a disappointing season for Blackburn Rovers, who are on course for a bottom-half finish.

There were points when it seemed Tony Mowbray’s side might be battling for a play-off place but they’ve been unable to sustain such a push.

The focus now will be on finishing the season well to build momentum for next term but before you think too much about that, we’ve put together a big 22-question quiz to test how much attention you’ve been paying this term…

1 of 22 1. What colour is Blackburn's away kit this season? Blue and black Black and white Red and blue Red and black